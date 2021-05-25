Caretaker PM Met with Chinese Ambassador

Politics | May 25, 2021, Tuesday // 22:30
Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev met with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Dong Xiaojun on May 25. The two reaffirmed their desire for a positive agenda in bilateral relations, for strengthening economic and trade ties and for continuing the dialogue on topics of mutual interest.

The possibilities and perspectives for more fruitful and pragmatic development of the relations and bringing the strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level were discussed.

Emphasis was placed on expanding access to the Chinese market for high-quality Bulgarian products and services and on obtaining the necessary permits from the Chinese side to import more Bulgarian agricultural products to China.

During the meeting, the potential for attracting more investment from China was highlighted. The focus was also on cooperation in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

The meeting also noted the good cooperation between the two countries in the conditions of the pandemic.

Attention was also paid to the "17 + 1" Initiative, which is a mechanism for stimulating investment, trade, economic and cultural contacts of each of the participating countries with China.

