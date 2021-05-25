Bulgaria: Ministry of Education and Science Awards Annual Pythagoras Prizes

May 25, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science has awarded the annual Pythagoras Prizes to Bulgarian scientists and research teams for substantial contribution to the development of science. The Pythagoras Prize for a young scholar went to Dr. Venelin Todorov and Dr. Maria Ivanovska. Venelin Todorov is an expert in mathematical modeling. Maria Ivanovska studies the diagnosis of acute and chronic stress and the changes occurring in the immune system. 

The Pythagoras prize for a scientific team that has achieved successful exploitation and commercialization of the scientific results went to Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy. Professor Ivaylo Tarnev was awarded the Pythagoras Prize in the new category - addressing societal challenges. He introduced and established the profession of "Health Mediator". Professor Dr. Svetla Danova was awarded the Pythagoras Prize for a breakthrough in science for studying the application of lactic acid bacteria.

 

