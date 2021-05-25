COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Less than 100 New Cases

The number of cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours is 81 (as many as those reported on Sunday), according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, their number remains the same as an absolute number, but increases as a percentage on a daily basis.

The total tests performed were 4550 (PCR and antigenic), which is by 2 166 less than the reported 6 716 tests days earlier.

Thus, the percentage of positive samples increases from 1.2% to 1.78%. The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country are already 416,727.

The number of active cases is decreasing and is now 25,511, which is a serious drop by 254 compared to the previous report.

3,781 people are hospitalized, and 406 patients are in intensive care units. The unified information portal also provides data on the doses of vaccines administered.

5,172 people have been vaccinated during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of administered doses to 1,265,855.