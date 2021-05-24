Caretaker Financial Minister: Big Cash Kept by Companies May Generate Corruption

The huge cash stocks of companies are likely to fuel corruption in the country. This was commented to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev.

According to him, preliminary information indicates that there are such large cash stocks.

"We are talking about billions ... If it is true to buy votes, it is probably the money for corrupt and dark business.

If this money is not in the coffers, the first question to these companies is where the money is ... It is a serious resource, which most likely was corruption and buying the elections, "said Vassilev. Currently, the NRA is reviewing the companies that have received a large state resource.

According to Vassilev, there is also a large concentration among them, as in 2020 alone 13-14 companies received over BGN 3 billion.

As of April this year, there are four companies that received BGN 1.5 billion. "These companies are seen as risky. Inspections are starting now. When you have such a large user of public resources, you have to make good control along the chain ", the Minister of Finance is categorical.

The caretaker minister added that they are currently working on reorienting the measures so as to help businesses overcome the lack of funds and start generating revenue.

"The idea is to help businesses get started, not get paid for not working. This must be done smoothly and carefully so as not to create a turmoil in the economy, "Vassilev commented.