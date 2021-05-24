Captain Sergio Ramos Left Out of Spain’s Euro 2020 Squad

Spain football captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the squad for Euro 2020 which will take place in June and July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The Real Madrid centre back won the last of his 180 caps in March this year but has endured an injury-plagued season that has limited him to just 15 Spanish league appearances and only five games in all competitions in 2021 – the last of which came in the club’s 2-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Chelsea on May 5.

“I’ve not included Ramos because he’s not been able to play much this season, especially since January he’s not been fit enough, and at times not even training with the group at his club,” Enrique, who named 24 players in the 26 spots available, told a news conference on Monday.

In a statement released on his Instagram page, Ramos said:

“I’ve fought and worked with my body and soul to be 100 per-cent fit for Real Madrid and the national team but sometimes things don’t work out. It hurts me not to be able to help my teammates and not defend Spain.”

It is the first time that a Real Madrid player has not been included in a Spain squad for a major tournament.

Spain have been drawn alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in Group E and are aiming to improve upon the last-16 exits at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.