Levski Sofia Will Have New English Owner

The deal to transfer the ownership of football club Levski Sofia should be completed within 10-12 days, announced the current boss of the team Nasko Sirakov.

It is already known that the club goes into the hands of an Englishman, but the legend of the blues refused to give his name.

On the other hand, Sirakov promised significantly better times for Levski.

"I can announce a new start for our club. I have been negotiating for six months, everything is finished and is in the hands of the lawyers who have been working for 4 days. Levski will have a new owner," Sirakov began.

"I hope everything on the transfer of ownership will be completed within 10-12 days. Will Levski compete for the title next year? The period until the new season is too short - about 40 days. But in any case, we will play a major role in the championship, " said Sirakov.

He announced that the new owner will go public when everything is finished.

"It could happen by the end of the week, but I hope it will be over in a maximum of 10 days."

According to Sirakov, the new English owner is committed to maintain the club, taking on all the responsibilities, but priority number 1 is building a new stadium, according to European requirements in the fastest way.

Sirakov announced that he has fulfilled his big target for the last year, which was to avoid bankruptcy of "Levski".

"I didn't promise you results, but now I delivered” he declared.