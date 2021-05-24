Bulgaria’s President with Heartfelt Address on May 24

"The state of the spirit has never perished in Bulgaria and it is up to us to pass it on to the next generations," Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev told the media. Bulgaria’s head of state Radev, this country’s Vice President Iliana Yotova, Bulgaria’s caretaker Premier Stefan Yanev and members of the caretaker government laid flowers to the monument of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in front of the National Library in Sofia on the occasion of May 24- Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature.

“Today we celebrate the greatest spiritual achievement of our people - the creation of our own script” noted President Radev. “Our country has always progressed through education, knowledge and spirituality”, added Rumen Radev. "Congratulations to all Bulgarian teachers, men of letters and educators who continue to strengthen our spirituality," said President Radev.

I will pay tribute to the great deed of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in Rome together with the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. Moreover, we are to fly to Rome onboard the same plane, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on the occasion of the joint celebration in the Eternal City on May 27.

In President Radev’s words, the European leaders are currently paying big attention to Bulgaria. "I will not say the word 'pressure', but let's not forget - Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and we will seek solidarity from the other EU countries. "The most important thing is to make sure that the EU does not face new problems", noted Bulgaria’s head of state Radev. North Macedonia’s path to the EU passes primarily through Sofia, said President Radev and called on the two countries to resolve their bilateral issues.



