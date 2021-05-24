Caretaker Justice Minister: Extra Payments for Pensioners Were Not Budgeted

"It turned out that there were no funds in the budget for the two support measures that the previous government claimed to be financially insured for months to come - the additional BGN 50 for pensioners and the additional funds for frontline doctors. A request was sent to the ministries to provide some of these funds", caretaker minister of justice Yanaki Stoilov revealed on NOVA TV.

He stressed that the Justice Ministry has set aside more than BGN 3 million, after he and his deputies "stayed up until midnight" to find reserves in the budget. Stoilov warned that "critical situations in certain sectors, based on the adopted and unadjusted budget"are highly likely.

"It is possible that politicians have been wiretapped. Another question is whether this is legal or not. If there are technical means, there is an opportunity. It needs to be assessed whether this has been done against the law," Stoilov said of the scandal over the wiretapping of politicians, which was first reported by Gen. Atanas Atanasov.

In his view, these practices are absolutely incompatible with the rule of law and should not be used as a political tool.

'I expect there will be a continuation and clarity on these allegations, which can be proven accordingly. Once such statements have been made at the highest level, it requires that the authorities provide answers to this question instead of keeping arguing," the caretaker minister said.

As for Jean Videnov, Stoilov remembers that the differences emerged as early as 1996. Then heated discussions were held in the Bulgarian Socialist Party about the change of government in the middle of its tenure. That didn't happen. Stoilov expressed concern about the way Videnov spoke about the Socialist party.

"I think the actions of people who want Bulgaria to pursue left and national politicy, even if they challenge the actions of other parties claiming the same, should not lead to further tensions, instead of outlining a new path for all parties to offer their views," he added.