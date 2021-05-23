Italy: Deadly Cable Car Accident - More Details, Total of 14 Dead
Fourteen people, including at least one child, reached the number of people who have been killed and another child is seriously injured after a cable car fell on a mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday.
Images from the scene show the wreckage lying in a steep wooded area.
Five Israeli nationals were among the dead, Israel's foreign ministry says.
Most of the victims died at the crash site, with the death toll steadily rising on Sunday afternoon as the wreckage was searched.
The accident It reportedly happened at about 12:30 local time on Sunday.
The cause of the incident remains unclear, but local reports suggest the cable may have failed about 300m from the top of the mountain.
The cabin fell about 20m to the ground and rolled over down the slope before being stopped by trees, Mayor Severino said.
Nearby hikers heard a loud hiss before the accident, she added.
Alpine rescue spokesman, told Italian television network Rai that the cable car was left "crumpled".
Rescuers faced a crash site on steep and difficult terrain. A fire service vehicle overturned while responding but no-one was injured.
Stresa's mayor said victims had been found both inside and outside the wreckage of the cable car.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the crash as a "tragic accident" and said he was receiving updates from local and national officials.
Each cable car can usually hold about 40 passengers. The service had recently reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions./bbc
