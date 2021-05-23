Italy: Deadly Cable Car Accident - More Details, Total of 14 Dead

Stresa's mayor said victims had been found both inside and outside the wreckage of the cable car.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the crash as a "tragic accident" and said he was receiving updates from local and national officials.

"I express the condolences of the whole government to the families of the victims, with a special thought for the seriously injured children and their families," he said in a statement.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car originally opened in 1970 and was closed for maintenance between 2014 and 2016.