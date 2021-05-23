At least 9 Dead in Italian Cable Car Accident

At least nine people are reported to have been killed after a cable car collapsed near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

The cable car, which connects the resort town of Stresa and the Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region, had 11 people onboard, according to Italian media reports.

At least nine people died in the crash, according to Italy’s Alpine rescue service. The incident was reported to have been caused after a tow rope broke.

Two children had been taken to a hospital in Turin by air ambulance in severe conditions. The children in hospital are aged 9 and 5, according to the Ansa news agency.

“Rescue operations are continuing. Unfortunately, there are several victims and [some with] serious injuries,” the service said in its most recent update on Twitter.

The cable car fell near woods, making the rescue effort more difficult, Corriere said.

The cable car, which reopened on 24 April, reaches an altitude of 1,500 metres above sea level and is popular with skiers and hikers. It underwent renovation works in 2016, according to Corriere paper./guardian.uk