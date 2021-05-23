Italy Wins Eurovision with Måneskin, Bulgaria Is 10th
Italy’s entry is the winner in the 2021 Eurovision song contest, held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on May 22.
Måneskin and their song "Zitti E Buoni" won the contest with 524 points.
Bulgaria’s representative Victoria, performing the song "Growing Up is Getting Old” finished in 10th place (with 170 points), but charmed the audience with the incredible performance of her song.
"Eurovision" is an indescribable experience, I had only heard what it is, but when you experience it, it is completely different and I am terribly grateful that it is happening, said Victoria shortly before the final.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria at Eurovision Song Contest Final Tonight with Victoria
- » Bulgarian Writer Among Winners of European Union Prize for Literature 2021
- » Bulgaria’s Victoria Made It to Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021
- » Monica Bellucci Coming to Sofia to Shoot New Film
- » World Observes International Museum Day – May 18
- » Golden Globes 2022 Canceled