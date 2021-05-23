Italy Wins Eurovision with Måneskin, Bulgaria Is 10th

Italy’s entry is the winner in the 2021 Eurovision song contest, held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on May 22.

Måneskin and their song "Zitti E Buoni" won the contest with 524 points.

Bulgaria’s representative Victoria, performing the song "Growing Up is Getting Old” finished in 10th place (with 170 points), but charmed the audience with the incredible performance of her song.

"Eurovision" is an indescribable experience, I had only heard what it is, but when you experience it, it is completely different and I am terribly grateful that it is happening, said Victoria shortly before the final.

