COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 148 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 148 from 5,976 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 23.

91 were confirmed from PCR and 57 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 416,565.

The active cases are 25,876.

Of the total, 3,817 patients are in hospitals, 410 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 234 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 373,202;

· 6,348 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,257,015;

· 13 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,487.