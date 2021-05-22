HW Boxer Kubrat Pulev Offered to Join Politics

Today, the leader of the Conservative Union of the Right (KOD) Petar Moskov contacted by phone the boxing champion Kubrat Pulev, who in recent months has sharply criticized Bulgarian politicians and the lack of effective leadership.

The two had a long conversation about the state of Bulgaria and the problems of Bulgarian citizens, the press center of the Bulgarian Agrarian Union announced.

Peter Moskov was impressed by the in-depth knowledge not only of the political situation in the country, which Pulev showed in the conversation, but also knowledge of the main political ideas and values ​​of the right and political programs of the Bulgarian right-wing parties. Pulev fully approved the idea of ​​KOD, BZNS and BDF to unite the Bulgarian "right".

At the initiative of Peter Moskov, the two had a meeting later. At the meeting, Moskov proposed to Kubrat Pulev to actively enter the political life of Bulgaria.

By Tuesday, I will answer whether I am entering politics. This was said at a briefing after a meeting with the leader of KOD Dr. Petar Moskov, the boxer Kubrat Pulev told reporters later.

"I am a person who will always consult specialists in every field. I believe that this is right decision and that specialists should manage and decide, not the opportunists." he added.

This is my style of work - teamwork that is really useful for society and people. Really, with new energy. I see it as a new kind of politics, " stated the boxing champion.