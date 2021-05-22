GERB Required Declassifying All Documents on Possible Wiretapping of Politicians

All documents related to politicians' wiretapping, if any such documents exist, must be declassified, GERB insists.



Toma Bikov of the until recently ruling party told a news briefing here on Saturday that the and those to blame must be held accountable if anything against the law had been done, and referred to competent authorities.



The comments follow a scandal that flared up on Thursday, when Democratic Bulgaria co-chairman and DSB leader Atanas Atanassov told the Bulgarian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that, according to a completely genuine information from a reliable source, 32 senior opposition politicians, including top-of-the-list candidates, had been wiretapped around the April 4 parliamentary elections.

On Saturday, Bikov said that the alleged wiretapping will be forgotten once the July 11 early parliamentary elections are over because it is part of the election campaign. He also claimed that Interior Minister, along with the caretaker cabinet, are involved in the election campaign.

GERB Deputy Chairman Daniel Mitov pointed out that in Bulgaria, a law requires that the deployment of special intelligence means should be authorized by the court and called for "everything to be declassified, the court should publish the statistics about the authorized deployment of special intelligence means and the truth should be clarified".

Approached by reporters later in the day, President Rumen Radev commented that every alert about wiretapping must be checked.

"The point is that those same people who organize and carry out the wiretapping now must probe themselves. Hence the need of some inevitable personnel changes," he explained.



Regarding GERB's allegations that the attack against the security services is prompted by earlier spying scandals Radev

said:

"The government of those same critics, which was in charge of the arrangements and control for classified information protection, looked on when as many as five Bulgarian officers, whom they have cleared for access, were 'breached' by foreign services," the President pointed out.