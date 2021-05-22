Bulgaria: Left Parties Signed Coalition Agreement for Upcoming Elections

Politics | May 22, 2021, Saturday // 23:18
"BSP for Bulgaria" signed an agreement on common policies and joint participation in the upcoming elections on 11 July for the 46th National Assembly with "ABV" party and the civil political platform of Georgi Kadiev, the BSP press center announced.

In the political agreement, the two formations pledged to support the "BSP for Bulgaria" program, to unite their efforts for a common left front, for the restoration of statehood, for a legal and "social" Bulgaria, for the eradication of corruption and a change in the model of governing the country.

The current partners remain the same and the name of the coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" does not change.

All will present their candidates for MPs. The final decision will be made by the BSP National Council.

Talks to expand the coalition with other parties and civic organizations continue. The deadline for registration is May 26, 2021.

