Bulgaria at Eurovision Song Contest Final Tonight with Victoria

The Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision song contest will take place tonight, May 22, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Bulgaria will be represented by Victoria and the song “Growing Up is Getting Old”.

Victoria will appear on stage under number 17 in tonight’s schedule of the Grand Final.

Bulgaria’s Victoria through to the Grand Final of Eurovision 2021

“Growing Up is Getting Old” was one of the 10 songs to reach the final from the semi-final on May 20.

According to the voting rules of the contest, viewers in the countries of the participating broadcasters can vote for their favourite songs, without the possibility of voting for the song representing their own country. Therefore it will not be possible to vote for the Bulgarian song from Bulgaria, but only for the rest of the participants.

All Bulgarians in the countries allowed to vote will have the possibility to cast their vote for the Bulgarian entry.

If you are in a country where voting is allowed, please, make sure you follow the voting details on how to vote, which the local broadcaster will display on the TV screen.

The voting window will be open from 00:05 to 00:50, Bulgarian time. Fans can cast their vote by telephone call or via SMS to the number of the mobile operator specified on the screen of the local broadcaster. Viewers have the right to send up to 20 text messages (SMS) from a mobile number.