Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 362 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 362 from 14,466 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 22.

186 were confirmed from PCR and 176 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 416,417.

The active cases are 25,975.

Of the total, 3,849 patients are in hospitals, 417 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,413 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 372,968;

· 25,116 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,250,667;

· 27 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,474.