Germany Closes for UK Travelers amid Fears of Indian Variant

As pubs and cafes open up in Germany this weekend, most travel from the UK is shutting down.

From Sunday people from Britain will be unable to enter Germany, unless they hold German citizenship or are residents of Germany. And anyone who is allowed to enter the country, will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Infection rates here have fallen dramatically over the past month, and 40% of the German population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. So officials say the third wave has been broken.

In Germany, the Indian variant currently makes up about 2% of new infections. But there are fears that if it spreads here, as it has in parts of the UK, the recent progress fighting the pandemic could be undermined.