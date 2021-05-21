Caretaker PM Stefan Yanev Met British Ambassador

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, Stefan Yanev, on May 21, met with the British Ambassador Rob Dixon. The conversation noted the very good level of bilateral relations and praised the maintenance of an active political dialogue with the UK, which is an important partner in Europe and an ally in NATO.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Yanev and Ambassador Dixon, the need to deepen bilateral relations in a new way after the UK's exit from the EU, including on foreign policy, defence, security and the economy, was emphasised.

Interest was expressed in a more pragmatic way of cooperation between the two countries, as well as in finding an effective approach to deepen relations at the bilateral, regional and international levels. The forthcoming parliamentary elections on 11 July and the challenges in this regard were also discussed.

Special attention was paid to the possibilities for closer cooperation within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative.

The topic of the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia was also discussed during the conversation. Caretaker PM Stefan Yanev used the opportunity to state categorically and in detail the Bulgarian position on the issue in the context of the need for our Euro-Atlantic partners to have a clear understanding of the Bulgarian national interest.