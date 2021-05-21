M3 Communications Group, Inc. with a Special Award by PRWeek in the “Best PR Agency in Europe” Category

The company received the “Highly Commended” recognition at the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards 2021

M3 Communications Group, Inc. won a special award in the category “Best Agency in Europe” at the international competition PRWeek Global Awards 2021. The company was recognised as “Highly Commended” for its successful development during the challenging 2020. Despite the difficulties that the Covid-19 pandemic, M3 Communications Group, Inc. completed multiple successful projects, introduced new services, in response to the changed business reality, and extended its portfolio, adding 10 new clients.

The company received the “Highly Commended” award against four other agencies across Europe. PRWeek Global Awards, organised by one of the most prominent PR media outlets in the world, PRWeek, is among the most prestigious communications competitions in the industry. The winners are selected by appointed jury, comprising of industry experts.

“This award is a recognition not only for our company, but for the PR business in Bulgaria in general. PRWeek is a symbol of the communications industry all over the world and it is a true honour for us to be internationally acknowledged at this level. What makes us happiest is that it comes after such an unusual and difficult year, from which we came out stronger and proved that we are true professionals, regardless of the circumstances. I would like to thank my whole team for their efforts and dedication,” said Maxim Behar, founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The company is performing extremely successful at the PRWeek Global Awards for а second year in a row. In 2020, M3 Communications Group, Inc. ranked second in the category “Best Agency in Europe” and Maxim Behar was awarded “Best PR Professional in Europe”.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner of the leading PR company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, part of WPP Group, offers a wide range of services in the field of public communications - communication strategies, media relations, crisis management, digital services, social media services, marketing concepts, media monitoring, web, etc. The founder and CEO of the company Maxim Behar possesses more than 25 years of experience in the public communications business and is a worldwide recognized expert. The company has won a number of international and local awards: 3 times Best agency in Bulgaria - 2011, 2016, 2018; Best consultancy company in Eastern Europe for 2012 according to The Holmes Report; Best PR company at the Stevie Awards and many others.