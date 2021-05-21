Three Cannabis Growing Greenhouses Outfitted with High-Tech Equipment Busted in Sofia

Bulgaria: Three Cannabis Growing Greenhouses Outfitted with High-Tech Equipment Busted in Sofia

Police has busted three high-tech outfitted greenhouses for cultivating cannabis in a former industrial building in Nova Mahala locality in Sofia Vrazhdebna district. This happened during a special police operation.

Five people were also detained in the raid - all with criminal records, two of them previously convicted.

During the search, 600 cannabis plants and 18 kg of dry herbaceous mass were seized from the premises - inflorescences which, in testing, reacted with the characteristic cannabis staining. High-tech equipment was seized, including an electric machine which mechanically separated the inflorescences of plants from the remaining leaf mass.

Searches were also carried out at the detainees' homes. From there, four large polyethylene bags containing about 200 g of dried cannabis were seized, four jars containing more than 50 g of the same drug, another 50 g of cannabis, three different-sized plastic bags containing about 15 g of white powder, which, in testing, reacted with the characteristic coloring of cocaine, 2 pistols - TT without ammunition and a gas pistol, multiple joints and boxes of cigarettes with small amounts of dry grass.

 

 

