BSP Initiates Broad Left-Wing Coalition for July 11 Election

There will be a broad left-wing coalition for the July 11 election. The negotiations are about to start with the ABB of Georgi Parvanov, "Movement 21" of Tatyana Doncheva and "Normal Bulgaria" of Georgi Kadiev, tomorrow the agreements will be signed. This was announced at a press conference at the BSP headquarters on 20,Positano St.,said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, specifying that she personally launched the initiative for the talks.

We will run for the parliamentary election as "BSP for Bulgaria" and so we will register with the CEC on May 26, Ninova said. Previous partners remain in place, and accession, support and policy-making agreements will be concluded in this format. They all will run on the same ticket.

Georgi Parvanov and Rumen Petkov will not be candidates for MPs, as they requested themselves. However, they will propose representatives of the ABC.

This Saturday, the agreement with the ABC will be signed, then with Georgi Kadiev, while "Movement 21" still clarifies details. The agreement is in effect for the elections for the 46th National Assembly, but it can be extended for the next election, such as the presidential election this autumn, Ninova went on saying.

"This coalition is not easy to form, but it is necessary for Bulgaria. Especially in the context of the socio-economic crisis and after the governance of GERB", she said. Besides, over the years the Left have been splitting, and life has shown that the small parties that have split from the BSP do not always manage to enter parliament. The people who liked them and voted for them felt unpresented. She is convinced that the alliance will improve the election results of the left wing and give a chance for left-center rule.

The National Council has authorised me to negotiate with other parties and we have been doing it for two or three weeks, Ninova said adding that there were not any talks with Jean Videnov.

Ninova have not negotiated coalition with Maya Manolova either. "Even before the election, we tried to talk. I wouldn't say we had a rift, she chose her own way. Set up her own formation. Everyone is free in Bulgaria to make political choices and to do what they see as good.

When asked if the new coalition could support Georgi Parvanov if he decided to take part in the presidential race in the autumn, Korneliya Ninova replied: "I’ve heard about this intrigue already, this is another attempt to drive a wedge between BSP and Rumen Radev, do not succumb to any political plotting".



