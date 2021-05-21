Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 368 Newly Infected, 31 Fatalities

After 13,165 coronavirus tests made over the past 24 hours, 368 new cases have been identified in Bulgaria, according to data from the Single Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 31 people have died of Covid-19 and 1,774 have been documented as cured.

There are currently 27,053 active cases. There are 4,073 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals and 442 in intensive care units.

Over the day, 34,227 doses of vaccine were given, making the doses given a total of 1,225,601.