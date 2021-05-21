Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 368 Newly Infected, 31 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | May 21, 2021, Friday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 368 Newly Infected, 31 Fatalities

After 13,165 coronavirus tests made over the past 24 hours, 368 new cases have been identified in Bulgaria, according to data from the Single Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 31 people have died of Covid-19 and 1,774 have been documented as cured.

There are currently 27,053 active cases. There are 4,073 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals and 442 in intensive care units.

Over the day, 34,227 doses of vaccine were given, making the doses given a total of 1,225,601.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria