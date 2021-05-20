Lavrov Called His Meeting with Blinken Constructive

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 20, 2021, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Lavrov Called His Meeting with Blinken Constructive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken constructive.

"The conversation seemed to me constructive. There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation that developed between Moscow and Washington in previous years," the Russian Foreign Minister said following talks with his American counterpart.

Moscow confirmed its readiness to hold the dialogue on strategic stability with the U.S. and to discuss all aspects and factors influencing it, Washington did not reject such a concept, Russian Foreign Minister noted.

"Today we confirmed our proposal to start a dialogue, considering all aspects, all factors affecting strategic stability: nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive, defensive. I have not seen a rejection of such a concept, but experts still have to work on it," he said.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, US, top diplomats, meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria