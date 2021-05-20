Lavrov Called His Meeting with Blinken Constructive
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken constructive.
"The conversation seemed to me constructive. There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation that developed between Moscow and Washington in previous years," the Russian Foreign Minister said following talks with his American counterpart.
Moscow confirmed its readiness to hold the dialogue on strategic stability with the U.S. and to discuss all aspects and factors influencing it, Washington did not reject such a concept, Russian Foreign Minister noted.
"Today we confirmed our proposal to start a dialogue, considering all aspects, all factors affecting strategic stability: nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive, defensive. I have not seen a rejection of such a concept, but experts still have to work on it," he said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » North Macedonia Expels Russian Diplomat
- » North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev on Official Visit to Brussels to Discuss EU Accession Process
- » Russian Ambassador: Our Relations with Bulgaria Are in Period of Diplomatic Opposition
- » US Top Diplomat on Official Visit to Kyiv, Pledges Unwavering Support to Ukraine
- » Biden Hopes to Meet Putin during His European Tour in June
- » Bulgaria Added to Russia’s List of “Unfriendly States”