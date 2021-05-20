Bulgaria-Born Chicago Police Officer Wins High Lifesaving Award

Chicago Police Chief David Brown, who leads 13,500 police officers in the city with the largest BG diaspora on the planet, awarded the member of the Bulgarian-American Police Association (BAPA) Officer Georgi Mavrov with the prestigious award and a medal for saving lives. The officer, born in Blagoevgrad, Georgi Mavrov saw a fallen man and after finding that he was not breathing and without a pulse, began cardio-pulmonary first aid (CPR) with chest compressions and artificial respiration.

The ambulance arrived after about 5 minutes, and by then he was able to restore the man's pulse and breathing. "The heroic act and quick reaction of Officer Georgi Mavrov helped to save the man's life. Bravo, Officer Georgi Mavrov!!!," his colleagues wrote on Facebook from BAPA.

Officer George Mavrov was born in Blagoevgrad, he has a bachelor degree in criminal law from Westwood College in Chicago, and began his career in law enforcement in 2011 with the Cook County Sheriff's Office in illinois. In 2013, he was transferred to the Chicago Police Department and won the academy award for highest academic performance in his class. He used to work as an officer in the Chicago Police Department's tactical unit, and now he's in the Patrol Department.