Bulgaria Will Receive EUR 173,6 Million for Coronavirus Compensations

The European Commission (EC) said on Tuesday that it has approved the allocation of €173.6 million to Bulgaria, which can be used as compensations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds aim to support the labour market and retain jobs, help small businesses and low-income families. The money will be part of OP Human Resources Development's budget.

Some 50,000 employees have received support to maintain their employment during temporary restrictions of their activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 17,250 medical and non-medical staff working at the forefront of the pandemic received additional remuneration to their wages. Some 53,000 people in need will receive support, including older people and persons with disabilities who will receive health and social services at home.