Politics | May 20, 2021, Thursday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Ex-President of Albania Denied Entry to US over Corruption

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially denied a request for entry in to the US by former Albanian president Sali Berisha.

“Today, I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, former President, Prime Minister and Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption,” Blinken said in a statement. 

Berisha’s time as prime minister of Albania was marred with allegations of corruption including misappropriation of public funds and using his power to enrich his political allies and his family members.

Just recently, US ambassador to Albania, Yuri Kim, called on the Albanian opposition to recognise the results of the 25 April elections, and commended their decision to re-enter parliament after more than two years of boycott

 

