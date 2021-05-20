Caretaker Tourism Minister: Bulgarian Tourism Must Become Sustainable Again

Restoring the viability of Bulgarian tourism in the pandemic conditions is a mission for the caretaker government, which is determined to have tourism among its priorities, Tourism Minister Stela Baltova said at a news briefing in Sofia Thursday. She spoke to the press ahead of a meeting with representatives of tourist businesses.

She has set herself the task of improving the policies for regulation of the tourist market and administering tourist activities, while taking care of the safety and health of tourists and tourist staff. Presenting Bulgaria as a safe and hospitable destination, and using all channels for that, is of key importance, Baltova said.



Another task is to make sure there is adequate, precise and relevant information for tourist businesses.



Developing national tourist advertisement and international cooperation for encouraging tourists to pick Bulgaria as the

destination of their choice, is a second priority for the caretaker government. During the short time it has, the government will focus on digital activities.

