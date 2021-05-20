Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Replaced All Regional Governors
The caretaker Government Wednesday adopted a decision relieving of their posts all regional governors and appointing new replacements, Cabinet's spokesman Anton Koutev said Wednesday. The new appointees are to assume their posts at 9 am on Thursday, Koutev told journalists after Cabinet's regular meeting.
He said the move is intended to guarantee fair elections and to reduce vote buying and corporate voting.
The spokesman said that four of the regional governors offices have acting heads who are hitherto deputy regional governors.
The new regional governors will be presented in the building of the Council of Ministers after a couple of days. The government's web portal was meanwhile updated with their CVs and photos. BTA
