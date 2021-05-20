Bulgaria: Vandal Attacks on BDZ Trains Gain Currency

Society » INCIDENTS | May 20, 2021, Thursday // 09:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Vandal Attacks on BDZ Trains Gain Currency

Since the beginning of the year there have been50 attacks on state railways‘ trains. In 13 of the incidents obstacles were placed on the rails. Three times as many are the attacks with stones on the railcars, coaches and train compositions.

Life threatening acts of vandalism are steadily increasing, as45 incidents were reported in 2018. In 2019, attackers hurled stones at 59 trains, and over 80 compositions were attacked in the past year.

"We have alerted the law enforcement authorities repeatedly, tried to persuade the relevant ministries to criminalize these acts. We have prepared texts that we will forward to the Minister of Transport so that they can become a legal fact", explained the Commercial Director of Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) Konstantin Azov.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vandalism, attacks on trains
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria