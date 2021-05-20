Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 361 Newly Infected, 37 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 361 from 11,061 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 20.

196 were confirmed from PCR and 165 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 415,687.

The active cases are 28,490.

Of the total, 4,201 patients are in hospitals, 460 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 2,317 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 369,781;

· 30,349 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,191,397;

· 37 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,416.