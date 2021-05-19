6 Ways to Spend Your Lunch Break When Working from Home

Working from home has become more and more popular in recent years. Not only does it provide advantages for companies due to an increase in flexibility with working operations, but it also has many benefits for those of us who work from home. Working from home carries particular benefits for moms with young kids, as there is no need to arrange childcare or take time off work during the school holidays—you can work and supervise the kids at the same time.

When working from home, it is often a challenge to work out how to spend your lunch break. It can be tempting to simply carry on working through, but this is usually not a good idea as having rest and taking a break is important. If you are looking for ways in which to use this time, here are a few ideas!

Try Out Meal Prep

One of the benefits of remote working over working in an office or another physical workplace is the control over what exactly you eat. You are not limited to what is available from the work cafeteria or nearby stores, and this can benefit your health. Why not use this time to prepare meals for the rest of the week? You could even make some evening meals too, to save you having to do it after you finish working.

Practice Mindfulness

Work can be stressful, even when it is from your own home. Mindfulness techniques have been found to be useful at reducing stress levels and improving your mental health; why not use your lunch break to try out meditation?

Take a Walk Outside

If you prefer to be a little more active and get some fresh air, a walk outdoors can do you the world of good and make for a nice break from sitting at your desk. You could even take the kids out with you and spend some quality time together.

Online Gaming

If you can’t leave the computer but want a break from working, why not play some online games? From gaming on Steam to playing spin casino slots, there are plenty of fun online games to choose from.

Start Reading a New Book

Is there a book sitting on your shelf that you have been meaning to start for ages, but you just haven’t been able to find the time? Your lunch break may be the ideal time to do this. Just make sure you set an alarm for when you need to start work again—it is easy to get engrossed in a good story and lose track of time!

Learn a New Skill

Finally, why not try and learn a new skill in your lunch break? This could be learning a new language online, learning a musical instrument, or taking up a hobby like drawing, painting, or knitting. Even trying a new skill for just half an hour a day can help you to make a lot of progress over time!