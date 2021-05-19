Caretaker Government Replaced almost All Regional Governors
The caretaker Government on Wednesday adopted a resolution relieving of their posts all regional governors and appointing new replacements.
This was announced by Cabinet's spokesman Anton Kutev this afternoon. The new appointees are to assume their posts at 9 am on Thursday, Kutev told journalists after Cabinet's regular meeting.
Four regional administrations - Varna, Dobrich, Silistra and Sofia, temporarily will be headed by deputy regional governors.
Kutev explained that this decision has been taken in order to ensure fair elections, to reduce vote buying and corporate voting.
The new regional governors will be presented in the building of the Council of Ministers after a couple of days. Details, as well as business cards of the newly appointed governors, are presented on government's web portal.
