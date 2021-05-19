Caretaker Government Replaced almost All Regional Governors

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 19, 2021, Wednesday // 16:31
Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Replaced almost All Regional Governors

The caretaker Government on Wednesday adopted  a resolution relieving of their posts all regional governors and appointing new replacements.

This was announced by Cabinet's spokesman Anton Kutev this afternoon. The new appointees are to assume their posts at 9 am on Thursday, Kutev told journalists after Cabinet's regular meeting.

Four regional administrations - Varna, Dobrich, Silistra and Sofia, temporarily will be headed by deputy regional governors.

Kutev explained that this decision has been taken in order to ensure fair elections, to reduce vote buying and corporate voting.

The new regional governors will be presented in the building of the Council of Ministers after a couple of days. Details, as well as business cards of the newly appointed  governors, are presented on government's web portal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria