Bulgaria: 12 More Police Officers Arrested in Plovdiv during Anti-Corruption Operation

The operation of the internal security division of the Interior Ministry at the Third Police Department in Plovdiv is of a huge scale. As we have already informed - the Director of the Regional Police Department Samuil Hadzhiev was arrested. Later it turned out that another 12 police officers have been detained for practices which were appalling, to put it mildly. These include an umbrella over drug distribution, extortion, corruption, crimes against justice. This became clear minutes ago at an impromptu briefing in front of the building of the infamous RPD, given by District Prosecutor Rumen Popov.

The Third Regional Police Department in Plovdiv, over the years has become emblematic for irregularities, pressure on people, framing innocents on demand, umbrellas over illegal businesses and other startling practices, according to the victims confessions. It has long been involved in a array of startling incidents, its employees are rarely brazen, behaving like thugs, so it's no surprise that there is currently an Internal Security raid, followed by the arrest of the chief, the confiscation of documents and searches.

Caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov has arrived in Plovdiv in person.