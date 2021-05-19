Bulgaria: 12 More Police Officers Arrested in Plovdiv during Anti-Corruption Operation
The operation of the internal security division of the Interior Ministry at the Third Police Department in Plovdiv is of a huge scale. As we have already informed - the Director of the Regional Police Department Samuil Hadzhiev was arrested. Later it turned out that another 12 police officers have been detained for practices which were appalling, to put it mildly. These include an umbrella over drug distribution, extortion, corruption, crimes against justice. This became clear minutes ago at an impromptu briefing in front of the building of the infamous RPD, given by District Prosecutor Rumen Popov.
The Third Regional Police Department in Plovdiv, over the years has become emblematic for irregularities, pressure on people, framing innocents on demand, umbrellas over illegal businesses and other startling practices, according to the victims confessions. It has long been involved in a array of startling incidents, its employees are rarely brazen, behaving like thugs, so it's no surprise that there is currently an Internal Security raid, followed by the arrest of the chief, the confiscation of documents and searches.
Caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov has arrived in Plovdiv in person.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: More Covid-19 Restrictions Lifted as of Today
- » Carateker PM Stefan Yanev Appoints Two Deputy Defense Ministers
- » Bulgaria: School Year Will Be Extended for over 300 Schools
- » Bulgaria: Caretaker Justice Minister Orders Audits in Prisons, Registry Agency
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Ministers Meet with US Ambassador H.E. Herro Mustafa
- » Bulgarian Economy Shows Upward Development Trend – 2,5 Percent Growth in Q1 2021