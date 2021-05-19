Bulgaria: Train Stopped and Attacked with Stones

A passenger train was stopped and attacked with stones on the outskirts of the town of Nova Zagora today.

According to the story of one of the passengers before nova tv – tires and stones were put on the rails, which forced the train driver to stop the train.

Again, according to the passenger, after the doors were opened, the train was attacked by a group of men who started throwing various objects at the carriages.

"We left Nova Zagora station and the train gained high speed - 80-100 kilometers/hr. At one point, a strong sound like thunder was heard. The carriages were shaken and the train stopped as if after an emergency brake. I saw two rims that were crushed by the train passing on them, there were also large stones.”

The passengers thought that the train was derailing due to the rocking of the carriages.

While the locomotive driver was inspecting the damages, a group of people suddenly appeared from a nearby gypsy neighborhood.

The moment the doors of the train were opened, they started throwing objects at the train like stones, and whatever they could find.

“There were about 30 people, maybe more ", added the witness of the attack. According to him, no one has made a thorough inspection of the composition after the incident. Bulgarian state railway company -BDZ declined to comment on the incident./nova