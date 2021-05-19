New Entry Rules Go into Effect in Austria on 19 May.

Bulgaria is on Austria’s list of countries without quarantine requirement

Requirement 1: Pre-Travel Clearance

All travellers entering Austria MUST register digitally in advance to obtain a so-called "pre-travel clearance" (PTC). At the border, they will need to show their PTC (either digitally or as a hard copy). All data collected will be deleted 28 days after the traveller has entered Austria.

Regular cross-border commuters have to obtain pre-travel clearance every 28 days.

Certain exemptions apply.

Requirement 2: Proof of Vaccination, Past Infection, or Negative Test (from 19 May 2021)

In addition to pre-travel clearance (see above), anybody entering Austria has to show one of 3 documents: a negative COVID test, proof of vaccination, or proof of a past COVID infection. This proof can be a doctor's certificate, a test result, a vaccination certificate/vaccine passport, or an official/medical certificate proving a past infection, either in German or English.

If you are unable to show any of these documents, you are required to take a PCR or antigen test within 24 hours of arriving in Austria.

Details on required documents

You need to be able to show any one of these 3 documents to enter Austria:

Negative COVID Test

You need to show a PCR test no older than 72 hours OR an antigen test no older than 48 hours. Tests need to be issued by a medical authority; self-tests are not valid. Children under 10 do not need to show a test.

Vaccine Certificate

All vaccines approved by EMA/WHO are recognised. You are considered "vaccinated" starting on the 22nd day after your first dose, lasting for 3 months. After the second dose, the validity extends for another 6 months. Vaccines that only require one dose are valid from the 22nd day after that dose.

Proof of Past Infection

You can enter Austria for 6 months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Proof of antibodies is valid for 3 months from the test date.

Who can enter Austria? Additional requirements depending on country:

a) Travellers from countries with low incidence rate

Travellers from countries with a low incidence rate (see list below) who can show the above documents can enter the country without needing to self-isolate. This currently includes most European countries and some non-European countries. You need to have spent the past 10 days within these countries (or Austria) only.