Bulgarian President: Japan, South Korea, Qatar Will Join Three Seas Initiative
Japan, South Korea and Qatar are countries that will also join the Three Seas initiative, because the initiative's priorities are good energy infrastructure and digital connectivity along the north-south axis in Central and Eastern Europe.
This was announced in a video address by President Rumen Radev to the participants in the conference organized by the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB).
The forum dedicated to fundraising opportunities in the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative also includes the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Petar Ivanov, the caretaker Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov and representatives of investment companies from the USA and Europe.
