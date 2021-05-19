Bulgaria: More Covid-19 Restrictions Lifted as of Today

The ban on in-person training in higher educational establishments is lifted from today, BNT reported. Sports competitions will be held with no more than 50% of the audience seats occupied, observing a physical distance of at least 1.5 m, as well as wearing protective face masks.

Green vaccination corridors are functioning again. An amendment to the order of the caretaker health minister clarified that from Monday to Thursday, the elderly over 60 and the chronically ill were prioritized in immunization, which included the other willing to be vaccinated. From Friday to Sunday, all comers will be vaccinated, but after a previous appointment. This restores the possibility for free immunization against COVID-19.