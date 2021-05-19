Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 457 Newly Infected, 36 Fatalities
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 457 from 13,794 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 19.
245 were confirmed from PCR and 212 from rapid antigen tests.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 415,326.
The active cases are 30,483.
Of the total, 4,379 patients are in hospitals, 485 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
· 2,782 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 367,464;
· 26,071 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,161,048;
· 36 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,379.
