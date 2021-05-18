Spain Sends Army to African Enclaves to Stop Waves of Immigrants
Spain has deployed troops after record numbers of migrants entered its north African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.
Some 8,000 people have reached Ceuta in two days, Spanish officials say.
They say the migrants - who include about 1,500 minors - either swam around the border fences that jut out into the sea or walked across at low tide.
Spain's Ceuta and Melilla enclaves have become magnets for African migrants.
Most of the migrants are said to be from Morocco. The Spanish troops have been deployed to the beach to help border police at Ceuta's main entry point - on the enclave's south side.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » US Vetoed 3 Times UN Security Council Attempts to Stop Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
- » Russia Accuses EU of Stopping Access to Sputnik Vaccine
- » EU Prepares Mission to Clean Space Garbage
- » China Stops Expeditions to Everest due to Transmission of the Coronavirus from Nepal
- » Deadliest Day in Gaza since Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Begun
- » China Landed Rover on Mars