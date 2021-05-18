Bulgaria Covid-19: New Update of Vaccination Rules

With Order of caretaker Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov issued on Monday were introduced changes to the previous organization of mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Bulgaria. Initially Mondays to Thursdays were reserved for the inoculation of older persons and people with chronic health conditions (ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases and oncological diseases, or other health conditions by the doctor's decision). Everyone else was supposed to get a jab in the order of their online immunization registration on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the Ministry's press service reported.

With another Order signed today, 18.09. a rapid change in the decision for the so-called "green lines" was introduced for vaccination of all comers, which were restricted from today (May 18) by the order of yesterday (May 17).

With the new order published in the afternoon on the website of the Ministry of Health, the free vaccination of so called "green lines" for all comers returns.

From Monday to Thursday of each week, general practitioners and temporary immunization centers will give priority to vaccinating people over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases such as ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney failure, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, chronic lung disease, oncological diseases or other diseases at the discretion of the physician.

However also people outside priority groups could get a jab as well, following the order established with the Minister's regulations.

This is the changed point of the Order, as the keyword is "priority". In the text of the Order from a day earlier this word is missing.

However, it should be concluded from the word "priority" that vaccination stations must organize their work in such a way that people over the age of 60 who queued for vaccination and are chronically ill have an advantage over others.

It is still valid that each vaccination station (there are 376 in the country) determines its own working hours and it should be checked in advance by the person wishing to be vaccinated.