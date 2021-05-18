Bulgarian and N.Macedonian Presidents Together Will Commemorate Cyril and Methodius in Rome

Politics | May 18, 2021, Tuesday // 23:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarian and N.Macedonian Presidents Together Will Commemorate Cyril and Methodius in Rome facebook

The Heads of State of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia, Rumen Radev and Stevo Pendarovski, and the delegations led by them will pay tribute together to the work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in Rome.

The delegations of the two countries will travel together to Italy and on May 27 Presidents Rumen Radev and Stevo Pendarovski will lay flowers at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where in the ninth century Pope Adrian II blessed the alphabet created by the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and the books written in it.

Every year, on 24th May, Bulgaria celebrates the day of education, culture and the creation of the Slavonic alphabet by the two brothers, Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Bulgarians consider May 24th the most loved of all holidays. It is marked with festivities across the country. Local schools and cultural centres organise various events to honour the accomplishments of the two brothers, Saints Cyril and Methodius, including laying wreaths to monuments of the two saints, concerts and processions in the main streets of Bulgarian cities and towns.

The two brothers Cyril and Methodius created the Slavonic alphabet in the IX century. They are both regarded as the country’s patrons of education and culture. In 1980, Pope John Paul II declared them co-patron saints of Europe.

The Cyrillic alphabet is used today in 12 countries in Eastern Europe and Northern and Central Asia, which are Slavic countries, as well as in non-Slavic countries, such as Mongolia which adopted the Cyrillic alphabet in the 1940s.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria