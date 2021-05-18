Finland Turns Down Janssen Vaccine

Finland will exclude Johnson & Johnson Jannsen vaccine from its Covid-19 inoculation program due to the risk of blood clots associated with adenovirus-vector vaccines.

The AstraZeneca adenovirus-vector vaccine that’s currently part of the country’s immunization program will only be given to people over 65, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Tuesday.

People under 65 who have already received their first Astra shot will be offered Pfizer or Moderna mRNA for their second dose.

The mRNA doses are given 12 weeks apart, but the second AstraZeneca shot will be given as soon as eight weeks after the first, the authority said in updated guidelines on inoculations.