US Vetoed 3 Times UN Security Council Attempts to Stop Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

United States of America has re-taken a different attitude in response the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Three times, the United States has taken veto power to stop the UN security council’s efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the first emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday (10/5) to Wednesday (12/5), the United States also took a similar stance. Then at the second emergency UNSC meeting on Thursday (13/5), there was also no joint decision by all members of the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the second meeting, reported by AFP, actually 14 out of 15 council members supported the adoption of a joint declaration to reduce tensions between Israel and Palestine. However, the United States – which is a close ally of Israel – was against that.

The United States considered that the UN Security Council is sufficient to issue a statement of "concern". According to US, the joint declaration would be “counterproductive”.

Because the UNSC members did not get a unanimous vote, in the end three member states of the UN Security Council, Tunisia, Norway and China asked that an emergency meeting be held again. According to a diplomat, the idea of ​​a third meeting in less than a week was being pushed by the Palestinians.

The aim of the new meeting was actually to try to contribute to peace and so that the Security Council could express itself and call for a ceasefire.

But again, at the third meeting, which was held on Sunday (16/5) to Monday (17/5) yesterday, again came to a dead end.

This is because the United States has again blocked the adoption of a joint statement by the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) calling for an end to violence between Israel and Palestine.

The blockage by the US in the UN Security Council forum also triggered the holding of a new series of closed emergency sessions on Tuesday (18/5) local time.

The draft drafted by China, Tunisia and Norway was submitted at midnight Sunday for approval by 15 UN Security Council member states on Monday (17/5) local time, countered by the US, as Israeli fighter jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip and the total death toll from fighting in the past week exceeds 200.

One of the UN diplomats told AFP that the US indicated it “cannot currently support the statement” by the UN Security Council.

The last 3 UNSC meetings ended without reaching a common position – with the US as a close ally of Israel being accused of deliberately obstructing the UNSC efforts./AFP