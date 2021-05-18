Carateker PM Stefan Yanev Appoints Two Deputy Defense Ministers

Plamen Yordanov and Alexander Petkov are the appointed Deputy Ministers of Defense by order of the Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.

Atanas Zapryanov and Anatoliy Velichkov have resigned as deputy ministers in the Ministry of Defense, the ministry announced.

According to official information, Plamen Yordanov was born on March 23, 1965 in Pleven, where in 1983 he graduated from the High School of Sports. In 1988 he graduated as a master at the Military Univeristy "G. Benkovski" in the specialty "Operation and repair of radio equipment".

His military service began in Dobroslavtsi air base in September 1988. Until 1997 he held various command positions in the field of communication and navigation support at Dobroslavtsi air base.

In 1999 he graduated with honors from the ” G.S. Rakovski” Military Academy.

In the period between 1999 and 2004 he held expert and management positions in the field of communication, information and navigation support of the command and control system of the air defense system.

In 2004 he was appointed to the Joint Operational Command and until 2021 he held expert and commanding positions in the field of command and control of joint operations.

In 2008 he graduated from the Higher Staff Course, and in 2012 from the General-Staff Course at the “Rakovski” Military Academy as a Master in Strategic Leadership of the Armed Forces first from his class.

He was released from military service on March 22, 2021 by order of the Minister of Defense. Plamen Yordanov speaks English and Russian.

Alexander Petkov was born on September 12, 1968 in Sofia.

He graduated from the University of National and World Economy with a master's degree in finance and banking in 1994.

Later he graduated in law from the Institute for Postgraduate Qualification at the University of National and World Economy, Center for Economics and Management.

Since the end of 2017 he has been working in a number of commercial companies, including "Supply and Trade - MO" EOOD and "Bulgarian Energy Holding" EAD.

He was a director for investor relations and financial planning and consultant in different companies as well as general manager of "Blom Bulgaria" Ltd.

During his work experience he has held expert positions in several companies operating in the securities markets, he has been a manager of high positions in companies in the insurance and investment sector.

Alexander Petkov was Director of Finance and Investments at the insurance and life insurance company “Bulgarian Properties” AD and Head of the Liquidity Department at “Positiva” Investment Intermediary AD, Sofia. He speaks English and Russian.