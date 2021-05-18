Important: New Rules for People Arriving in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Health on May 18 issued an Order that changes the requirements for children up to 5 years of age upon entering Bulgaria.

From May 19, no proof of negative result from PCR or antigen test is required for entry into Bulgaria of children up to 5 years of age who are Bulgarian citizens and also citizens of the following countries:

EU Member States, Schengen countries, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Australian Union, Canada, the United States of America, Japan, New Zealand , People's Republic of China, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Tunisia, Eastern Republic of Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Ukraine, Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Serbia, Republic of Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, The Russian Federation, Israel, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Turkey.

The Order, as of May 19, temporarily bans the entry into Bulgaria of persons arriving from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Brazil and countries and territories in Africa.

Exceptions are made to Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuous residence in Bulgaria and their family members.

The Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuous residence on the territory of Bulgaria and their family members arriving from these places are subject to a 10-day quarantine, the Order says.

It specifies countries and territories in Africa that do not fall within the scope of the ban on entry into Bulgaria.