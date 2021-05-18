Bulgaria: School Year Will Be Extended for over 300 Schools

May 18, 2021, Tuesday
The second term for school-goers in grades 1 to 3 will end on June 23, instead of at the end of May as usual, and for grades 4 to 6, on June 30, instead of on June 15, by an order of the former Minister of Education and Science.

The school year is actually extended for a little over 300 schools that temporarily suspended classes for grades 1 to 6 back in 2020, the Education Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

Each school will publish on its web page the schedule for its planned activities until the official end of the term.

Certificates for completion of the school year will be issued no later than seven days after the end of the term. Fourth-graders
 will receive their primary education diplomas on June 1, so that they can apply for maths and natural sciences high schools
on time.

