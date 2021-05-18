World Observes International Museum Day – May 18

International Museum Day is observed on May 18 every year to raise awareness among people about the museums. Museums are an important means of cultural exchange and the development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among people.

Every year, all the museums across the globe are invited to participate in International Museum Day to promote the role of museums. International Museum Day is significant for creating awareness about the role of museums in the development of society on an international level.

International Museum Day 2021: Theme

Each year there is a specific theme for International Museum Day. The theme for International Museum Day 2021 is "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine."

Museums play an important part in the development of society. They enlighten us about the numerous unknowns and take us to places we have never been before.

A museum describes the journey of a nation from prehistory to modernity by displaying enriched historical artifacts such as tools, weapons, clothes, and jewelry. Hence, to mark the importance of the Museum, every year International Museum Day is observed.

Museums are the closest one can get to time travel. Every year the event highlights a specific theme that changes reflect the basis of the international museum community's preoccupations.

In Bulgaria

In honor of the International Museum Day, the Regional Museum of History of Sofia is presenting the 7th annual exhibition "Archaeology of Sofia and Sofia Region".

The exposition highlights newly obtained scientific data combined with the the most significant finds from the 2020 archaeological season. To this end, information about the archaeological excavations of 15 sites and 1 scientific project is also presented. /BGNES