Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 677 Newly Infected, 84 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 677 from 16,505 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 18.

251 were confirmed from PCR and 426 from rapid antigen tests.

The latest cases registered in the districts are as follows:

Blagoevgrad – 43; Bourgas - 13; Varna - 40; Veliko Turnovo – 30; Vidin – 15; Vratsa – 11; Gabrovo – 21; Dobrich – 8; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 14; Montana - 26; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 11; Pleven – 17; Plovdiv - 49; Razgrad - -; Rousse - 37; Silistra – 13; Sliven - 6; Smolyan – 10; Sofia district - 21; Sofia city – 113; Stara Zagora - 73; Targovishte - 21; Haskovo - 15; Shoumen – 17; Yambol - 16.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 414,869.

The active cases are 32,844.

Of the total, 4,592 patients are in hospitals, 490 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 2,207 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 364,682;

· 18,236 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,134,977;

· 84 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,343.