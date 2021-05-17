WhatsApp Coming to Its End?

According to Sensor tower WhatsApp application saw a 43% drop in downloads compared to last year, over the same period its direct rivals such as Signal or Telegram jumped to 1,200%. (yes 1.200%).

Much of that bump may be due to the Facebook scandals, the final formalization of the integration between the capital “F” and WhatsApp and of course the visibility Apple has given to the privacy concerns posed by these types of companies and applications that do not have the slightest modesty in the monitoring of each of the movements that we make.

The Cupertino company has launched in its latest version of iOS an interesting little tracking system that helps the app users to allow, block and track on the data that installed apps (like Whatsapp) collect on their own, something that until now had had little visibility.

The privacy controversy that Apple has fueled with the launch of its anti-tracking tools has created a crisis on WhatsApp. Instant messaging app is reaping its worst numbers in recent years, which could be a big blow to the hegemony of this beloved and hated app.

So, Telegram has struck where WhatsApp perished. Despite this dark aura on Telegram due to the questionable legality of some content hosted on its servers, the reality is that as an app it is not only better designed, but also offers additional privacy and personalization that WhatsApp does not.

Without a doubt, 2020 was the best year for Telegram, which was going to tell you that its successes would be the result of a WhatsApp blunder, and not precisely of the good work behind the aforementioned app, so could this be the dusk of WhatsApp?